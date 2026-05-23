Associated Banc Corp Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,226 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,994 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 105,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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