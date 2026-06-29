AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,157 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $85.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,145,809 shares of company stock worth $280,645,292. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

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About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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