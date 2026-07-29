AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,236 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,967 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,287 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 3.0%

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.69. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

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AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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