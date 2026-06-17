Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys 15,517 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1,757.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock valued at $277,398,643. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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