Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $306.88 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $315.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here