Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 996.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Astera Labs stock traded down $48.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,098,483.24. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,164,441 shares of company stock worth $526,198,280. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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