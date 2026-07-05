Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astera Labs worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after acquiring an additional 480,009 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $406.42 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.55.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,981,441 shares of company stock valued at $444,969,514. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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