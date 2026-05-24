Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $3,262,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 104,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $701,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,729,709.17. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $306.88 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $315.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 207.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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