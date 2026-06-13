Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 176,422 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $424.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $511.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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