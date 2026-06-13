Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 28,041 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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