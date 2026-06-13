Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 11,475 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 2.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $123,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here