Athos Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457,749 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 957,749 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 23.0% of Athos Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.18% of Kenvue worth $59,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 157.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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