Atika Capital Management LLC Has $16.88 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,550 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.72 and a 1 year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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