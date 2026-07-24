Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 26,200 Shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings in Abivax were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abivax by 661.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Abivax by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abivax during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

Abivax Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ABVX opened at $131.16 on Friday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $148.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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