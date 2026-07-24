Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 71,441 Shares of Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,441 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Immunome worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Immunome by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 46.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immunome by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,066 shares of the company's stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other Immunome news, insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $1,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,729.25. This represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Barchas sold 101,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,134,176.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,604.48. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 472,142 shares of company stock worth $10,262,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IMNM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Price Performance

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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