Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 61,344.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,253,827,000 after acquiring an additional 406,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,223,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,683,000 after acquiring an additional 388,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,129,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,065,000 after acquiring an additional 217,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $137.74. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.81.

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American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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