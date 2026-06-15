Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,944 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after buying an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,423 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2%

TEVA stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. The trade was a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock worth $14,570,945. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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