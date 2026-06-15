Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,054 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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