Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,805,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.73 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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