Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,087 shares of the company's stock after selling 169,857 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for about 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,272 shares of the company's stock worth $75,438,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,170,655 shares of the company's stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,530 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 962.8% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 166,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 61.4% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 660,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 251,474 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:AESI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.39. 1,531,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,086. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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