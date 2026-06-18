ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. Buys 346,908 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 346,908 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 11.7% of ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $234,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE PEG opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.19.

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Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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