Atlas Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 13,186.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 8.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $67,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,037.54 and a 200-day moving average of $908.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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