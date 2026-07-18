Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $4 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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