Atle Fund Management AB Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,682 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 3.3% of Atle Fund Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atle Fund Management AB's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Article Title

The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Article Title

Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Robert W. Baird and Bank of America both lowered price targets on BSX, which may temper enthusiasm even though both firms kept constructive ratings. Article Title

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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