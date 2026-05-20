Atle Fund Management AB Has $24.72 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Atle Fund Management AB lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,181 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 7.8% of Atle Fund Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atle Fund Management AB's holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after buying an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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More AbbVie News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1%

ABBV opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.25 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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