Atle Fund Management AB Has $7.17 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Atle Fund Management AB lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.3% of Atle Fund Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atle Fund Management AB's holdings in Amgen were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $330.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.53 and a 200-day moving average of $343.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. AMGEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PETER GRIFFITH

Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Amgen (AMGN) Gets Price Target Cut at Piper Sandler Despite Long-Term Growth Optimism

Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Amgen’s kidney disease drug Tavneos faced renewed scrutiny in Japan, where partner Kissei urged doctors to use caution and avoid starting new patients amid safety and regulatory concerns. Headlines like this can pressure sentiment because they raise questions about the product’s commercial trajectory and safety profile. Amgen Japanese Partner Urges Caution On Tavneos Use

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.15.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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