Atle Fund Management AB Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,915 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 5.5% of Atle Fund Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atle Fund Management AB's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,647 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,317 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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