Atle Fund Management AB Sells 27,373 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Atle Fund Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,373 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.0% of Atle Fund Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atle Fund Management AB's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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