Atle Fund Management AB Sells 8,338 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Atle Fund Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech makes up approximately 2.6% of Atle Fund Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atle Fund Management AB owned 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 18,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $4,953,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at $20,570,614.31. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $6,580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,403,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,136,828 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $255.22. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $319.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report).

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