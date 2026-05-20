Atle Fund Management AB Takes Position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. $PYXS

Atle Fund Management AB bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 617,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Atle Fund Management AB owned 0.99% of Pyxis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 37.5% during the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pyxis Oncology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pyxis Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Pyxis Oncology and a $7.00 price target , signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside despite near-term losses. Article Title

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Pyxis Oncology and a , signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside despite near-term losses. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Pyxis Oncology, which may indicate improving expectations further out. Article Title

HC Wainwright raised its for Pyxis Oncology, which may indicate improving expectations further out. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim also reportedly initiated or reiterated a Buy view on PYXS, adding another supportive analyst call. Article Title

Guggenheim also reportedly initiated or reiterated a view on PYXS, adding another supportive analyst call. Neutral Sentiment: The latest coverage is centered on earnings estimate revisions , with analysts adjusting projections across 2026-2028 rather than reporting a new clinical or commercial catalyst.

The latest coverage is centered on , with analysts adjusting projections across 2026-2028 rather than reporting a new clinical or commercial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut Q2 2026 EPS estimates to ($0.38) from ($0.36) , pointing to slightly weaker near-term profitability expectations.

HC Wainwright estimates to from , pointing to slightly weaker near-term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered FY2026 EPS to ($0.99) from ($0.95) and reduced FY2028 EPS to ($0.35) , which may weigh on sentiment around the stock’s path to earnings improvement.

The firm also to from and to , which may weigh on sentiment around the stock’s path to earnings improvement. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing pressure on the near-term outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology NASDAQ: PYXS is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company's platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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