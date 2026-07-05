Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Get ATMU alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ATMU opened at $49.63 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,949.75. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atmus Filtration Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atmus Filtration Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here