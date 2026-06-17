Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 16,213 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $705.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,110.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $788.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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