Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT is FACT Capital LP's 8th Largest Position

FACT Capital LP lessened its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,663 shares during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle comprises 6.2% of FACT Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FACT Capital LP owned 0.18% of Atour Lifestyle worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the company's stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company's stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 172.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 975,098 shares of the company's stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 617,292 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $407.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 162.0%. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATAT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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