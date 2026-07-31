Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Sold by OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,109,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 547,457 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle accounts for 31.7% of OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 5.87% of Atour Lifestyle worth $298,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company's stock worth $135,073,000 after buying an additional 2,402,412 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,324,000 after buying an additional 2,045,832 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,894 shares of the company's stock worth $107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,966 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,756,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,828,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $407.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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