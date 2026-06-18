Atreides Management LP Boosts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 566.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,941 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,036 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises 1.3% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.42% of Affirm worth $103,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Affirm by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of Affirm by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 41,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 383,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 320,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Affirm by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 265,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 142,972 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts: Sign Up

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.70. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,344,940. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Affirm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Affirm wasn't on the list.

While Affirm currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here