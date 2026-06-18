Atreides Management LP Grows Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 863.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,110 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 543,206 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of CoreWeave worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 52,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $5,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,166.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,628,694 shares of company stock worth $3,125,766,052.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRWV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV opened at $115.21 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 7.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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