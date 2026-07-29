Atreides Management LP Invests $21.65 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,641 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $21,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 29,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after buying an additional 7,308,345 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Visa by 12,497.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Visa Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of the roughly $11.40 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $3.32, compared with expectations of $3.23 and $2.98 a year earlier. The company also reported $5.63 billion in profit. Positive Sentiment: Spending and transaction growth remained resilient. Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Visa Expands Money Movement as Card Spending Accelerates

Double-digit growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions indicates continued strength in consumer and business spending, supporting Visa’s core payments outlook. Positive Sentiment: New growth initiatives could expand Visa’s addressable market. Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Visa highlighted investments in stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits, wallet infrastructure, commercial payments and money movement. Its participation in the OpenStandard consortium and plans to support OpenUSD could create longer-term opportunities beyond traditional card transactions. Neutral Sentiment: X Money provides a potential incremental payments channel. Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. X Money Launches With Visa Debit Card

Elon Musk’s X launched a broader banking and payments product using Visa-branded debit cards and Cross River Bank’s infrastructure. The partnership may increase card volumes, but its financial contribution to Visa is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns limited the market’s reaction. Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks.

Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on profitability and expense trends, leading to weakness in extended trading. Visa’s planned restructuring also introduces execution and severance-cost risks. Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions underscore a significant transition. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations, as it uses AI to improve efficiency and redirect investment toward stablecoins, B2B payments and other growth areas. While potentially positive for costs, the cuts may raise concerns about disruption and future innovation. Visa Workforce Reduction

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $399.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,162,953.50. This represents a 58.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $657.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.25. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $371.16.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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