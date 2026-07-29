Atreides Management LP Purchases Shares of 523,788 Vistra Corp. $VST

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,741,000. Vistra comprises 1.6% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Vistra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its stake in Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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