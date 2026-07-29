Atreides Management LP Sells 597,043 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Atreides Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,414 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 597,043 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 1.2% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 1.12% of Wix.com worth $58,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wix.com by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 497 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Wix. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Wix securities between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026, and alleges that the company and certain executives overstated the competitiveness and commercial potential of its artificial-intelligence products, understated related development and marketing costs, and misrepresented momentum for its Base44 and “vibe coding” initiatives. The case follows a reported 27% share-price decline after Wix released its first-quarter 2026 results. Investors seeking lead-plaintiff status generally must file by September 22 or 23, 2026. These are allegations and have not been proven. Pomerantz class action announcement

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Wix securities between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026, and alleges that the company and certain executives overstated the competitiveness and commercial potential of its artificial-intelligence products, understated related development and marketing costs, and misrepresented momentum for its Base44 and “vibe coding” initiatives. The case follows a reported 27% share-price decline after Wix released its first-quarter 2026 results. Investors seeking lead-plaintiff status generally must file by September 22 or 23, 2026. These are allegations and have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns are focused on Wix’s AI strategy and financial outlook. One shareholder alert specifically highlights potential claims involving President Nir Zohar and statements about AI demand, product innovation, and Base44 momentum. The legal claims could create litigation costs, potential settlement exposure, and additional scrutiny of management disclosures. Wix shareholder alert

One shareholder alert specifically highlights potential claims involving President Nir Zohar and statements about AI demand, product innovation, and Base44 momentum. The legal claims could create litigation costs, potential settlement exposure, and additional scrutiny of management disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect weaker second-quarter earnings. A Zacks preview says Wix does not currently have the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat and expects quarterly earnings to decline. That adds to concerns after Wix’s latest reported quarter missed the consensus EPS estimate, even though revenue increased year over year. Zacks Wix earnings preview

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.com from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.93. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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