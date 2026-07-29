Atreides Management LP Takes $90.07 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561,797 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of Atreides Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after acquiring an additional 594,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,839.38. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $303.77 and its 200-day moving average is $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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