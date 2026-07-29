Atreides Management LP Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,115 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $56,659,000. HubSpot makes up about 1.1% of Atreides Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.45% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.86.

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HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.63 and a 12 month high of $566.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average of $235.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $1,879,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,792,650. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares worth $5,533,379. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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