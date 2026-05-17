Atria Investments Inc Buys 10,169 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,434 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Moneco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $321,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,538 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. now owns 15,972 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on United Parcel Service Stock?

Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Could United Parcel Service Face Pressure Amid Russell 1000 Trends?

A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.

Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: A board member resignation following a Federal Reserve appointment introduces a small governance headline, but it is likely a secondary factor compared with the earnings revisions.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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