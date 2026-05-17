Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,949 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,119 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,438 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,868,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 76,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Further Reading

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