Atria Investments Inc Purchases 6,210 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,552 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,208,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,126,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $356,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,826 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,207,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $132.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $317.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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