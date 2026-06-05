Atria Investments Inc Sells 18,296 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,397 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Atria Investments Inc's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Microsoft were worth $197,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $428.05 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $406.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.18. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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