Atria Investments Inc Sells 69,311 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,719 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 69,311 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Comcast were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Comcast by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 181,579 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research lowered Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

CMCSA stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here