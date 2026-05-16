Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:APD opened at $295.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $307.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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