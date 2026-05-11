AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903,755 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 62,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.86% of AtriCure worth $193,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,146 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 658.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,853 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Get AtriCure alerts: Sign Up

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. AtriCure had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AtriCure from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered AtriCure from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital raised AtriCure to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AtriCure

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,889,781.25. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AtriCure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AtriCure wasn't on the list.

While AtriCure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here