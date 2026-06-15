AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Increased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,069 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 205,069 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,731 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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