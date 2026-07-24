AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 323.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,727 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in AT&T were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

AT&T Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:T opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here